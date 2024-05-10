Refusal for significant housing development in Moycullen

Planning permission has been refused for a significant housing expansion in Moycullen.

Solemia Limited had sought permission for 60 new homes and a creche at a site adjacent to the existing Bun na Coille estate.

There were a number of submissions from local residents.

Among their main concerns were the proposed access road in the plans, as well as outstanding works still to be completed in the wider Bun na Coille Estate and Coill Ard Estates.

County planners have now refused permission on a range of grounds, including excessive density and concerns over the proposed access road through the existing and unfinished estates.