Refusal for plans to install pizza restaurant at well-known city bar

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have rejected plans to install a pizza restaurant at a well-known bar in the city centre.

Previously, the HSE had lodged strong objections against the plans for Murphy’s Bar at High Street.

In correspondence to city planners, the HSE argued the premises was “totally unsuitable” for the proposed restaurant.

City planners also took issue with several elements of the plans, including the potential impact on the character and setting of the existing building.

Some revisions were made to the plans, including the relocation of an internal staircase and a reduction in proposed capacity.

Addressing concerns raised by the HSE, the owners noted that the only food offering would be pizza.

But neither the HSE or City Council were satisfied with the redesigns submitted and the proposal has now been rejected by city planners.

They held that the proposal represents a substandard form of development, which if granted, would give rise to food safety and hygiene issues.

Planners further said approval would provide an inferior restaurant accommodation and retail service experience, contrary to the city development plan.