Refusal for padel tennis courts in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a number of padel tennis courts in Oranmore have been turned down.

The plans, led by Galway Paddel Club, would have seen 5 courts constructed at Deerpark.

There would also have been changing room facilities, offices and car parking provided.

But county planners have rejected the project, because the site earmarked is located on industrial zoned lands.

They noted leisure/reactional use is not usually permitted, and were not satisfied the proposed development is an efficient use of such lands.