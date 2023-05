Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have rejected plans for a new medical practice in Carnmore.

The plans, led by Paddy Grealish, would have involved the change of use of a residental home beside the existing filling station.

But planners had concerns over the potential danger to public safety, due to the location on a regional road adjacant to Carnmore Cross.

They also weren’t satisfied that the proposed practice could be served by an adequate public mains water supply.