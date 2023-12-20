Galway Bay FM

20 December 2023

Refusal for housing development in Tuam town

Plans for a new housing development in Tuam town have been rejected by county planners.

M. Cummins was seeking to build 11 units at a greenfield site at Bishop Street, which would’ve required the demolition of an existing derelict building.

The design calls for 3 terraced houses facing onto Bishop Street, and 8 duplex apartments behind.

There were a number of local submissions on the plans.

One from St. Jarlaths raised concerns about lack of clearance at their boundary wall, as well as the overlooking of apartments into the college grounds.

Another argued the frequency of accidents near the site leaves “no doubt” as to the danger of allowing increased traffic.

One resident living beside the site said they were pleased to see it developed, but were concerned that a number of local homes would lose all privacy in their gardens.

County planners have now refused permission on a number of grounds – including potential traffic hazards and insufficient parking design.

