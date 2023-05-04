Refusal for childcare facility in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have rejected plans for a new childcare facility in Clifden.

The plans would’ve involved the change of use of an existing home at Ardbear, Dooneen.

But the plans have been rejected due to what planners described as the remote disconnected nature, scale and location of the proposed facility.

They noted the area has no existing educational or social facilities, and there’s an absence of footpath connectivity, street lighting or sufficient off road carparking.