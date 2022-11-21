Refusal for almost 100 homes in Oranmore appealed to An Bord Pleanala

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- An Bord Pleanala is to make a decision on a housing development of almost 100 homes in Oranmore.

It’s after developer Corestone 16 Ltd appealed a refusal of permission by Galway County Council.

The planned estate would be located at Coast Road and consist of 91 homes across of a broad mix of apartments and house types, as well as a creche.

Galway County Council received a number of submissions on the proposal – including a detailed submission from Galway Cycling Campaign.

It rejected the plans, primarily citing concerns over the design, scale and car dominated layout of the development.

Now, the developer has appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due in March. (21/3)

Ref: 315031