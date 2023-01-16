Refusal for 60 apartments at Seamus Quirke Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for 60 apartments at the West City Retail Park at Seamus Quirke Road have been refused by city planners.

At present, Aldi is the anchor tenant of the retail park at ground floor level.

The project, led by Sodalitas Property Ltd, would have involved the demolition of the existing first floor office level.

That would have enabled the construction of 60 units, primarily single and two-bed apartments, with a number of balconies and an external courtyard.

But city planners have now refused permission for the development, citing a number of issues.

One is the design and height of the proposed development, which does not meet the required standard of outstanding architectural design and built form.

Planners also took issue with protruding balconies, finding they would be visually and functionally unacceptable,

Other issues identified include potential traffic hazards, lack of quality communal space, and some of the apartments not having access to sufficient daylight.