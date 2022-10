Plans for a significant housing development in Clifden have been rejected.

The plans, led by TML Properties, would have seen 27 homes constructed at St. Anne’s Road on the north side of the town.

But county planners have turned down the proposals, citing concerns over the potential impact on the local habitat.

The proposed project is located beside a watercourse that drains into the Owenglin River, which is designated as the Twelve Bens/Garraun Complex SAC.