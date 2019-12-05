Refurbishment works to be carried out at Mutton Island lighthouse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Refurbishment works are to be carried out at Mutton Island lighthouse in the city.

The building was targeted by vandals over the summer months which led to its closure for heritage week.

Part of the roof was ripped off, windows and doors were broken and an internal part of the building was also damaged.

Fianna Fail councillor John Connolly says the City Manager Brendan McGrath has confirmed that the lighthouse will be repaired in 2020 despite there being no specific monies allocated for the works in next year’s budget.

