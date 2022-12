Galway Bay fm newsroom – Long awaited refurbishment works will begin next month on the All-Weather Sports facilities in Droim Chaoin in Rahoon.

Two All-Weather Sports facilities were originally built on the Droim Chaoin estate in the late 1990s.

Works are set to include new fencing, a new surface and sports lighting that will replicate the previous design.

Councillor Connolly believes that the upgrades will be highly beneficial to the local community,