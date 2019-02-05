Refurbishment of old Tuam library building progresses

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The renovation of the old library in Tuam town is back on track now that planning permission has been granted.

The county council has granted planning permission for the refurbishment of the building at Shop Street in Tuam with 6 conditions attached.

The former library has been vacant for a number of years and the county council has now leased the building to the Department of Social Protection.

Planning permission was granted through the council’s Part 8 process, but this was deemed inappropriate and full planning permission had to be sought.

Work can now progress provided it is monitored by an archaeologist.

Galway East Minister of State, Seán Canney says the tender process to find a contractor for the fit-out of the old Tuam library can now progress.