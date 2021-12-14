Refurbishment of Blackrock diving tower in Salthill to take place in 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Refurbishment works at the iconic Blackrock diving tower in Salthill are now earmarked to get underway in 2023.

Previous plans to refurbish the tower were at an advanced stage in 2017 when they were scrapped following negative public feedback.

New consultants have now been appointed to the project, which Galway City Council says will be a priority in the new year.

The new proposal is to provide structural repair works and establish one safe access route out to the tower rather than trying to rail off all areas as previously planned.

All going well, public consultation will be completed by the first quarter of next year, a planning application will follow shortly after, and works will commence in 2023.

Councillor John Connolly says the new proposal should be far better aligned with what people who actually use the facility want to see.