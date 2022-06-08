Reform of planning system and IDA focus key pillars in development of Athenry following latest Apple setback

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government efforts to reform planning laws, combined with the IDA’s focus on Athenry as the priority investment site for the West, will be key pillars in building the future development of the county town.

That’s according to Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon, whose comments come following another setback for Apple.

The High Court has quashed a decision by Galway County Council to grant Apple a five year extension of planning permission to build a data centre at Derrydonnell.

This means the technology giant would have to go back to the drawing board to reapply for permission if it ever wished to lodge another bid to build the facility.

Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon says the reform of the planning system is vital in ensuring investment can be attracted to such areas and the level of judicial reviews can be better managed.

He also says the IDA site will be crucial for the area going forward with efforts focused on marketing to investors internationally.