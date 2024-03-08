Galway Bay FM

8 March 2024

Referendum voting to take place at 345 Galway polling stations today

Referendum voting is to take place at 345 Galway polling stations all day today(Fri Mar 8)

This includes the polling stations on the Aran Islands and Inishbofin.

There are 207 polling stations in Galway West and 138 in Galway East.

The polling stations on the three Aran Islands will have the same opening hours as the rest of the country 7am to 10pm.

However, on Inishbofin, the polling stations will close an hour earlier at 9pm.

The count will begin tomorrow morning at 9, under Returning Officer Marian Chambers Higgins.

The Count Centre for Galway West is Leisureland, Salthill under Deputy Returning Officer Joe O’Neill.

For Galway East it’s Presentation College, Headford under Deputy Returning Officer Derry Buckley.

The Galway outcomes will be announced along with the rest of the constituencies at the national count centre in Dublin tomorrow evening.

