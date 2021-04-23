Referendum passes drastically reduced student levy at NUIG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at NUI Galway have voted to reduce the student levy by almost €100.

The controversial referendum drew vocal opposition, including from management at the university, amid claims it could impact on services and supports available to students.

Backers of the reduction claim this is not the case – and say the new restructured levy will ultimately benefit more student causes.

It was a very close run affair – with 51.5 percent voting for the reduction, and 48.5 percent voting against.

It means the student levy is set to decrease from €224 to €140 per year.

Meanwhile, Antrim-native Róisín Nic Lochlainn has been elected the new President of the Students Union at NUI Galway.

She won the election by a landslide, taking over 50 percent of the vote, which was divided among four candidates.

Róisín believes the levy reduction is a positive move, as it removes a potential barrier to education – tune in to FYI [email protected] to hear our interview with the new student leader