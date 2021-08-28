Reduction of patients with Covid-19 in GUH but figures remains highest in the country

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The number of patients with Covid-19 in Galway University Hospital remains the highest in the country for a sixth consecutive day despite a reduction in the last 24 hours.

Figures released yesterday evening show that there are now 32 in hospital with the virus, a reduction of one.

However, the hospital has five patients more than the next highest, Drogheda, who has 27.

Of the 32 in hospital, 8 are in ICU, a reduction of 1 on Thursday evening’s figures.

Meanwhile, there are now 7 patients with the virus at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, an increase of 1.

There is no change to the number in ICU at Portiuncula with a single patient there.

The Saolta Hospital Group is urging people to only attend UHG if absolutely necessary due to the high number of Covid cases.

The Saolta Group released a statement this morning

Saolta University Health Care Group – increase in patients with COVID-19 and non-Covid patients

The Saolta Healthcare Group is dealing with increased numbers of patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospital along with a very significant return of non-Covid patients, similar to the national situation.

All hospitals have separate patient pathways in place; one for patients with COVID-19 or suspected of having COVID-19 and one for patients who don’t have COVID-19. All the necessary infection prevention control measures are in place to keep patients safe and all national guidelines are followed.

As of 8pm last night there were 32 patients with COVID-19 in University Hospital Galway, with 8 in ICU.

In addition, the Emergency Departments at the hospitals within the Group are seeing high numbers of people including many with complicated illnesses and complex care-needs who require longer stays in hospital. This is resulting in pressure on bed availability and leading to delays for people who need to be admitted.

UHG is working with Public Health and Occupational Health to manage the response to a COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital. Visiting restrictions are in place in areas of the hospital impacted by the outbreak.

Members of the public are asked to be particularly vigilant if attending their local hospital for appointments or as a visitor and to follow all guidelines:

– Do not come to an appointment or visit the hospital if you are showing any symptoms.

– Do not visit patients if you are a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

– If you are coming to a hospital for an appointment, please follow all the public health guidance: wash your hands, wear a mask and socially distance.

Walk-in Vaccination Clinics in Galway for over 12s this weekend

Anyone aged 12 and older who hasn’t yet received their first dose vaccine, can go to a walk-in vaccination clinic this weekend and get their vaccine.

Also, people who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer vaccine may also attend one of the walk-in clinics, once the interval between doses has been reached.

All COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge and will give you protection from COVID-19.

The walk-in vaccination clinic times for Ballybrit, Galway are as follows:

· Saturday 28 August: 8.30am to 12.30pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older.

Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 08 August.

· Sunday 29 August: 9am to 4pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older.

Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 09 August.

Further information on what to bring with you to a walk-in vaccination centre is available on hse.ie.