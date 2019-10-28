Reduction of 14 percent in penalty point offences by Galway drivers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a reduction of 14 percent in the number of penalty point offences committed by motorists across Galway.

New figures from the CSO show that it was one of the biggest decreases nationwide last year.

Last year, there were just under 35 thousand penalty point offences committed by Galway motorists.

That means just over 20 percent of license holders across the county racked up penalty points.

However, it’s a considerable drop of 14 percent on the 40, 500 offences recorded across the county during 2017.

It’s also the third biggest drop in the country, slightly behind counties Kilkenny and Westmeath.

While almost every county in Ireland experienced decreases to varying degrees – Co Laois bucked the trend with a 1.5 percent increase in penalty point offences.