Reduced capacity on Galway-Heuston service today

Irish Rail are reporting that multiple trains running on the Galway-Dublin line will be operating at reduced capacity today.

Impacted services include the 7.35 Heuston to Galway, the 11.00 Galway to Heuston, the 11.25 Heuston to Galway and the 15.25 Galway to Heuston.

This has resulted in less seating available due to mechanical issues which occurred earlier this week.

Repairs are being carried out.

