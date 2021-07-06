Redevelopment of old library in Tuam to social welfare offices on track for October completion

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The redevelopment of the old library in Tuam into social welfare offices is on track for completion by October.

The building which is owned by Galway County Council has been leased to the Department of Social Protection for use as an Intro Centre.

It comes as the building has been closed since the library relocated to its new home in the Council offices at Shop Street in 2009

The investment of €2.6 million is seen as a major boost for Tuam and North Galway and will also bring back into use a public building in the centre of the town.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney who says it will bring together regional social welfare services under one roof.

He says it’s expected the project will be completed by October.