Redevelopment gets underway at Craughwell halting site

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Works have commenced on the redevelopment of Dunkellin Park Halting Site in Craughwell.

The site is being visited today by the members of the Local Traveller Accommodation Consultative Committee (LTACC).

The redevelopment involves the demolition of 6 existing halting site bays and the construction of 6 bungalows and 2 halting site bays on the existing site.

The new development, which will be known as Cluain Órtha, is expected to be completed in early 2021.

This scheme will meet the long term needs of the current residents in providing them with a sustainable, high quality living environment.

The redevelopment of this site is one of Galway County Council’s key objectives in its Traveller Accommodation Programme 2019-2024.