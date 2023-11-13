Galway Bay FM

13 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Red Weather Alert – latest Galway City local update

Share story:
Red Weather Alert – latest Galway City local update

Red Weather Alert – Galway City Local Update 11am

Following a local coordination group (Galway City Council, HSE, An Garda Siochana, Fire Service) meeting at 10:30am on Monday 13 November 2023, work continues to address the impacts of Storm Debi.

GCC Crews are out on site in the city, with Community Wardens calling to residents and businesses affected by flooding.

Roads are being cleared of trees/ branches and other debris across the city.

Roads updates:

Seapoint Promenade from Seapoint to the Business School remains inaccessible. Lot of debris on Prom is currently being cleared. Two cars have to be removed from this area.
Clean up underway on Grattan Road and between Threadneedle Road and Seapoint.
Oranmore Coast Road was affected, but water has now receded.
Silverstrand remains closed
Kingston – obstruction now cleared
Flood Street has now receeded
A number of cars were damaged on the Long Walk/ Claddagh and outside the Business School in Salthill
Car parks remain closed (Salthill, Tofts, Silverstrand)
Local access only at Ballyloughane – exercise extreme caution.
A number of traffic lights are out – please exercise caution.

Road users advised to take care in all areas affected by debris and flooding.

Share story:

Financial support being made available to Galway households after storm damage

Financial support is being made available for householders affected by flooding in County Galway. Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has confirm...

Red Weather Alert - Galway City Local Update

Red Weather Alert – Galway City Local Update   The Local Coordination Group (Galway City Council, HSE, An Garda Siochána and Fire Service) met ag...

Public transport, courts and schools delayed starts due to red weather warnings

There is widespread disruption to travel and public transport services this morning as Storm Debi tracks across the country. A red wind warning for East G...

Long service awards for Connemara RNLI fundraising volunteers

Fourteen members of Connemara RNLI’s fundraising branch have received long service medals recognising their combined 400 years of fundraising. Clifden l...