Red Weather Alert – latest Galway City local update

Red Weather Alert – Galway City Local Update 11am

Following a local coordination group (Galway City Council, HSE, An Garda Siochana, Fire Service) meeting at 10:30am on Monday 13 November 2023, work continues to address the impacts of Storm Debi.

GCC Crews are out on site in the city, with Community Wardens calling to residents and businesses affected by flooding.

Roads are being cleared of trees/ branches and other debris across the city.

Roads updates:

Seapoint Promenade from Seapoint to the Business School remains inaccessible. Lot of debris on Prom is currently being cleared. Two cars have to be removed from this area.

Clean up underway on Grattan Road and between Threadneedle Road and Seapoint.

Oranmore Coast Road was affected, but water has now receded.

Silverstrand remains closed

Kingston – obstruction now cleared

Flood Street has now receeded

A number of cars were damaged on the Long Walk/ Claddagh and outside the Business School in Salthill

Car parks remain closed (Salthill, Tofts, Silverstrand)

Local access only at Ballyloughane – exercise extreme caution.

A number of traffic lights are out – please exercise caution.

Road users advised to take care in all areas affected by debris and flooding.