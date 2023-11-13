Red Weather Alert – Galway City Local Update

The Local Coordination Group (Galway City Council, HSE, An Garda Siochána and Fire Service) met again at 7:00am on Monday 13 November to review the current status following severe weather/ Storm Debi Red Alert.

Met Eireann extended the Red Alert to 7am overnight.

Galway City Council Crews have commenced review of impacts and will attend to property and homeowners in the affected areas.

A number of properties have been flooded as a result of high winds, high waves and high surge that corresponded with the high tide overnight in Galway Bay.

Galway City Council will provide assistance where required to affected property owners.

For anyone that needs assistance, Galway City Council can be contacted at 091 536 400.

Roads are currently flooded/ impassible on:

Flood Street

Long Walk

Spanish arch

Dominick Street (around Pump Lane)

Seapoint to Business School

Toft Park

Salthill car park

Rockbarton Road West beside Salthill Hotel

Rockbarton Road North beside Leisureland

Promenade – at CoCo Café

Bothar na dTreabh (midway between Tuam Road/ Menlo Park junction) is down to one lane

Mutton Island entrance (Grattan Road) to fire station

Galway Technical Institute (GTI) on Fr Griffin Road, to Wolfe Tone Bridge and outside the fire station

Other alerts:

Dominick Street – reports of debris on the road

Riverside – Reports of tree down

Silverstrand – reports of large rocks thrown up across the car park

Roscam – trees down

The following roads remain closed at this time:

Salthill – from the mini-roundabout at Threadneedle Road (R336)/ Upper Salthill Road, along Seapoint Promenade (R336) to Galway Business School.

– from the mini-roundabout at Threadneedle Road (R336)/ Upper Salthill Road, along Seapoint Promenade (R336) to Galway Business School. Silverstrand Road

Rosshill Road – a section of the Rosshill Road along the forest area will be closed off to the public.

– a section of the Rosshill Road along the forest area will be closed off to the public. Ballyloughane Road (beach) remains open, but road users are advised to avoid the area until clean up operations are complete.

remains open, but road users are advised to avoid the area until clean up operations are complete. From Mutton Island entrance to the Fire Station is also closed.

Car parks at Salthill, Tofts, Sliverstrand, and Ballyloughane Road remain closed.

Sandbags:

Sandbags have been placed at following locations for the public overnight:

Tourist Kiosk Salthill

Claddagh Hall

Fire Station Fr Burke Road

Spanish Arch

Docks beside the Pedestrian Crossing (St Nicholas Street)

Road users are requested to be alert to surface water and debris on roads.

Clean up operations will take place throughout the day.

The Local Coordination Centre will meet again at 10am this morning (13/11/2023), with further updates to issue.