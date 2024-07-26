Galway Bay FM

26 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Red card for mobile sauna plans at Renville Pier in Oranmore

Share story:
Red card for mobile sauna plans at Renville Pier in Oranmore

Plans for mobile sauna units at Renville Pier in Oranmore have been shown the red card by county planners.

The project would have seen two mobile sauna units and two changing units installed opposite the sailing club.

The plans are led by Liam Irwin Lidoc Experiences Ltd, which was seeking temporary permission for five years.

The mobile sauna and changing units would be located beside the rock armour, backing onto the wall of the public car park,

But the plans drew a huge number of varied objections – with some questioning if the applicant had the right to build on the foreshore at all.

County planners now appear to have answered that question – saying they’re not satisfied that the applicant has sufficient legal interest to access the development site.

They also identified potential traffic hazards and flood risks, and found that a potential impact on special areas of conservation couldn’t be ruled out.

Another ground for refusal was that the proposed development would be “visually obtrusive”, and set an “undesirable” precedent for future development.

Share story:

Report finds E coli failures at multiple South Galway private water schemes

A report has found that a number of private group drinking water schemes in South Galway had E coli failures in 2023. The EPA has highlighted areas of Der...

Ireland's oldest man, Roscahill's Martin McEvilly turns 108 today

Ireland’s oldest man, who was born in Roscahill, has turned 108 years today. (FRI) Martin McEvilly was born on July 26th 1916, and is the youngest o...

Diversity and richness of European theatre to be showcased at Taibhdhearc event

Fíbín Irish language theatre group is to host prominent European theatre companies for their International Theatre event. The free event takes place tom...

Public encouraged to have their say on future of Attymon Bog

The public are being encouraged to have their say on the future of Attymon Bog. Bord na Móna has proposed to rehabilitate the bog under the Peatlands Cli...