Recruitment underway of Director to oversee the excavation of remains at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Recruitment of the Director who will oversee the excavation of human remains at the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home is underway

The closing date for applications for the new role is 3pm on Thursday fortnight, December 15

The salary is expected to start at just over 102 thousand euro and may incrementally increase to just over 126 thousand in line with other Director roles in the public service.

The appointment is on a temporary fixed-term contract for a period of up to 2.5 years.

Legislation that will allow for the excavation of the site in Tuam passed through the Oireachtas earlier this year.