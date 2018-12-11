Recruitment of 18 paramedics in Galway enables allocation of additional ambulance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eighteen new paramedics have been recruited in Galway – which will allow for the allocation of an additional ambulance in the county.

The National Association of General Practitioners says the overall number of additional paramedics is expected to rise to 23 by January.

The news is expected to assist with ambulance cover in Connemara – as a long running campaign continues to secure an adequate service for the region.

The ambulance base in Carraroe is staffed on a full time-basis, but it also serves the city, which means an ambulance is not always available.

The National Association of General Practitioners recently met with the National Ambulance Service to discuss the situation in the west, with a focus on Connemara.

