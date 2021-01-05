Recruitment firm records 14% decrease in job postings in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A recruitment firm has recorded a 14% decrease in the number of job postings offered in Galway during 2020.

FRS Recruitment noted a 36% drop in job postings nationally over the 12 month period, due to the impact of the pandemic.

The study by FRS Recruitment forecasts that 2021 will be a year of two halves in recruitment, but that the overall market should see a strong improvement over the course of the year.

The greatest decrease was recorded in Westmeath down over 34%, followed by Leitrim down over 33% and Dublin down over 28%.

Some counties however did see a rise in the number of opportunities available, with the largest percentage increase recorded in Roscommon at 115%, followed by Wexford at 36% and Kildare up 27%.

The largest drop in opportunities were in arts, entertainment and recreation, hotel and hospitality, and banking and financial services.