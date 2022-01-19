Recruitment firm records 11% jump in volume of roles offered in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish recruitment company, FRS Recruitment, has recorded an 11% rise in the number of job opportunities offered in Galway in 2021.

The firm reports the recovery in employment was felt throughout the economy last year, with Galway performing in line with the national trend.

Nationally, the total number of job postings handled by the recruiter grew by 12%, reaching 81,528 in total.

Across the economy, the rise in openings was cross sectoral with significant growth experienced in the commercial, IT, healthcare, construction, life sciences and engineering, agricultural sectors as well as temporary industrial and commercial positions.

Six counties experienced a decline in opportunities, with the largest drops recorded in Roscommon and Donegal.

Lynne McCormack, General Manager of FRS Recruitment says last year was a very strong year for recruitment in Galway with an 11% jump in the number of roles handled locally…

