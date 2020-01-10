Record week shows 212 people waited for a bed at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The worst week on record for overcrowding in Irish hospitals has shown 212 people were without beds at University Hospital Galway.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has confirmed this past week has been the worst week for overcrowding in Ireland since records began.

UHG was the second most overcrowded hospital in the country’s worst ever week of overcrowding.

Nationally, 3,143 patients were without beds, with Monday and Tuesday hitting record high levels of 760 on both days.

The INMO is calling for policies to be implemented to ensure we never reach this level again.

The previous worst week for overcrowding was in March 2018 during the “Beast from the East” storms, with 3,112 patients without beds

Today’s figures show an improvement for UHG with 23 people awaiting beds compared to 45 yesterday.

Nationally, there are 482 people waiting for beds today.