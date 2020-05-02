‘Record numbers’ for first digital Cúirt Literature Festival

Galway Bay fm newsroom – This year’s Cúirt International Festival of Literature experienced ‘record’ attendence numbers – after the event was hosted live online for the first time due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Cúirt was founded in Galway in 1985 and is one of the oldest and most well known literature festivals in Europe – bringing together high-level talent in fields including poetry, prose, music and the spoken word.

Like many other events in Galway’s social calendar, this year’s festival was forced to reschedule a number of headline events – but organisers decided the festival itself would still go ahead online.

Over 4 thousand people watched live events on websites such as YouTube and SoundCloud – while overall, 18 thousand people watched, or listened to, Cúirt digital events.

Organisers says they are overwhelmed by the response, which represents an increase of 400 percent in attendance numbers – with viewers tuning in from as far away as Mexico, Jamaica, Iraq and the Philippines.