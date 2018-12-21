Current track
Record number of people in emergency accommodation in Galway

Written by on 21 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Homelessness charity COPE says it is experiencing its busiest Christmas period for homeless services since records began.

There are currently 88 families and 90 more individual adults in emergency accommodation in Galway.

National figures show that almost 10 thousand people across the state are in emergency accommodation.

 

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…

