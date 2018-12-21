Record number of people in emergency accommodation in Galway
Written by GBFM News on 21 December 2018
Homelessness charity COPE says it is experiencing its busiest Christmas period for homeless services since records began.
There are currently 88 families and 90 more individual adults in emergency accommodation in Galway.
National figures show that almost 10 thousand people across the state are in emergency accommodation.
