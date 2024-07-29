Record attendances at Galway International Arts Festival events this year

Share story:

This year’s Galway International Arts Festival saw record attendances at gigs, events and performances.

Over the past fortnight, 400,000 people enjoyed music, theatre, visual arts, street spectacle, circus and dance performances across the city.

Several productions received five star reviews, and drew critical acclaim from national and international media publications.

The 2024 festival included ISL interpreted and close captioned performances, a touch tour of the Festival Gallery and the provision of sensory backpacks.