Galway Bay FM

20 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Record 1,033 home commencements for Galway in first four months of 2024

Share story:
Record 1,033 home commencements for Galway in first four months of 2024

A record 1,033 home commencement notices have been recorded across Galway in the first four months of 2024 by the Department of Housing.

It’s the highest number for this period of time for since the data series started in 2015.

751 of these homes are in County Galway with the remaming 282 in Galway City-that’s an increase on 314 homes in the same period in 2023.

524 of these homes were started in April, with 444 in County Galway and the remaining 80 in the city.

It’s believed the development levy waiver and the Uisce Eireann connection charge rebate has led to a increase in residential construction.

Share story:

County Galway rent prices rising faster than city

Rents across County Galway are rising slightly faster than those in the city. The latest Rent Price Report from Daft.ie shows in the City, rents have rise...

UG students win big at national Student Achievement Awards

Students at the University of Galway have taken some big wins at the National Student Achievements Awards. This year, the university’s Students Unio...

Catherine Connolly claims EU has lost its "moral compass"

The European Union has lost its ‘moral compass’ – and no longer shows an understanding of the concept of morality at all. That’s a...

Galway County and City Councils confirm Candidates for 2024 Local Elections

Galway County and City Councils have confirmed the number of candidates running in the 2024 Local Elections. A total of 131 candidates will run in both th...