Recommendations on future use of Galway Airport to be presented early next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Recommendations on the future use of the former Galway Airport site at Carnmore are to be presented early next year.

The matter arose at this week’s meeting of Galway County Council, which approved the renewal of a temporary leasehold and license for Galway Flying Club.

It’ll allow them to continue using lands at the 115 acre site until December 2021.

However, the meeting was advised that recommendations on the future use of the site will be presented to Councillors in April.

The site is co-owned by Galway City and County Councils who purchased it as a brownfield site for a nominal fee of €1m.

At present, the HSE operates a Covid-19 testing centre at re-purposed hangers at the site.

A feasibility study carried out in 2015 suggested a number of uses, including a creative campus for Film & TV complimented with business park activity to create a “Foreign Direct Investment” cluster.

County Cathaoirleach, Councillor James Charity, says it’s time for something meaningful to be done with the valuable site…

