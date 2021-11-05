Recess chosen as location for new ambulance base for Connemara

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The existing Community Health Centre building in Recess has been selected as the location for a new Ambulance base after many years of criticism of the ambulance service in Connemara

The Recess building will require refurbishment work to convert it from its current status of Health Centre into a new operational Ambulance Base.

The National Ambulance Service is currently working with HSE Estates to progress this and it’s envisaged that the building will be operational in the first quarter of next year

In the meantime, new ambulance resources are due to commence and become operational in the Connemara area late next month.

Until the building refurbishment has been completed these resources will be based in the Clifden Ambulance Base.

This temporary measure will mean that the additional resource commences and finishes its shift from Clifden Ambulance Base from 9am until 9pm.

On commencement of shift it will be relocated to a deployment point within the Recess area, which is yet to be confirmed. It will operate from Recess for the duration of the shift and return to Clifden to finish duty.

The ambulance service in Connemara has been the source of much controversy and criticism for a long number of years but the Health Minister has welcomed the news that additional ambulance resources will be available before the end of the year.