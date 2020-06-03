Recently surveyed areas of Galway expected to have broadband by February

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Areas of Galway recently surveyed as part of the national broadband plan are expected to have the service rolled out between December and February.

Galway Senator Seán Kyne says many areas of Galway have been among the first in the country to be surveyed by National Broadband Ireland with workers on the ground since January.

Areas surveyed during this time include Bearna, Boleybeg, Bushypark, Corcullen, Na Forbacha and parts of Moycullen including Tooreeney and Clooniffe in Connemara.

Others include Carnmore, Annaghdown, Corrandulla, Claregalway, Lackagh, Turloughmore, Castlegar, Oranmore, Maree, Renville and Clarinbridge.

Nearer the city surveying has taken place at Ballindooley, Menlo, Rosshill and Roscam.

Senator Kyne says the Covid-19 crisis has emphasised the urgent need for broadband in rural communities: