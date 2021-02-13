Recent figures show a reduction of the Covid 19 incidence rate in Galway City and County

print

Recent figures released by the Central Statistics office have shown a marked reduction in the 14 day Covid 19 incidence rate per 100,000 people for Galway City and County in recent weeks.

CSO video of incidence rate for Galway City and County from August 2020 to February 2021

Figures released on the first week of January had seen figures of between 480 and 960 cases plus per 100,000 in the Galway City West, Tuam and Gort/Kinvara electoral areas with all other areas in the city and county showing figures between 240 and 480 per 100,000.

The following fortnight saw a marked increase throughout the county with the week beginning the 18th of January showing four areas with an incidence rate of over 960 cases per 100,000.

Tuam, Galway City West and Gort/Kinvara were joined by Ballinasloe on that figure while all other areas bar Connemara south between 480 and 960 cases per 100,000.

However, since that date, the incidence rate has fallen dramatically throughout the city and county following the release of up to date figures last Monday.

Connemara South, Tuam, Ballinasloe, Loughrea and Galway City East still have the highest incidence rate in the county but the figures are much lower than in January with an incidence rate of between 240 and 480 per 100,000 while all other areas are now between between 120 and 240 per 100,000.