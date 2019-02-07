Receiver appointed to company with interest in Galway Clinic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A British lender has appointed a receiver to Blackrock Medical Partners – a company connected to the Galway Clinic.

Glas Trust Corporation Limited has appointed Deloitte as the receiver to the company connected to Chicago-based medic Dr Joseph Sheehan Senior who has a 25 per cent stake in the Galway Clinic.

Blackrock’s shares in Marpole, the company behind the Galway Clinic, are among the assets that Glas Trust has been given a charge over.

According to today’s Irish Independent, the receiver has been appointed on foot of the terms of a type of loan that Glas had given to Blackrock.