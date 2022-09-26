Rape and sexual assault incidents in Galway increased by a third on 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom -The number of reported incidents of rape and sexual assault in Galway has increased by a third compared to 2021.

The CSO has released the figures, which are still under Reservation.

There have been 81 reported incidents of rape and sexual assault, reported in Galway so far in 2022.

While this time last year, there were 61 such incidents across the county division – an increase of 33 percent.

Nationwide, the number of reported incidents of rape has increased by 24 percent, in the 12 months to end of June.

Meanwhile the figures show there was a decrease in the number of homicide offence of around 35-and-a-half percent.

Attempted murder, assaults and harassment-related offences saw a rise of around a fifth, while fraud offences were up 43 percent.