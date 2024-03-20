Rally to celebrate Galway city’s diversity to take place this Saturday

A rally will take place in Galway this Saturday to celebrate the city’s diversity to mark UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination .

It’s being organised by Galway Communities Against Racism and the Discrimination Network.

The rally will begin at 2PM on Saturday at the Cathedrail, and will make its way to Spanish Arch where there will be music and story telling.

The groups are using the rally to call for equity for all groups who experience racism and discrimination.