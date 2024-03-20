Galway Bay FM

20 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Rally to celebrate Galway city’s diversity to take place this Saturday

Share story:
Rally to celebrate Galway city’s diversity to take place this Saturday

A rally will take place in Galway this Saturday to celebrate the city’s diversity to mark UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination .

It’s being organised by Galway Communities Against Racism and the Discrimination Network.

The rally will begin at 2PM on Saturday at the Cathedrail, and will make its way to Spanish Arch where there will be music and story telling.

The groups are using the rally to call for equity for all groups who experience racism and discrimination.

Share story:

Plans lodged for significant housing development in Headford

Plans have been lodged for a significant new housing development in Headford. Solus Holdings Ulc is seeking permission for 65 new homes at Cong Road. The ...

Full statement from Leo Varadkar on decision to step down as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader

I have had the privilege to serve for the past 20 years as a public representative, 13 as a member of Cabinet, seven as leader of my Party, and most of th...

Consultation event this evening for Browne Roundabout proposals

A consultation event is being held this evening on the proposed pedestrian and cycling crossings planned near the city’s Browne Roundabout. Galway C...

County Cathaoirleach Liam Carroll to leave Fine Gael over election snub

Current Cathaoirleach of County Galway, Councillor Liam Carroll, is to leave Fine Gael after being snubbed in the upcoming local elections. Despite expres...