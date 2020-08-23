Rainfall warning to come into effect for Galway tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow rainfall warning is due to come into effect for Galway from tomorrow night (24/8).

Met Eireann is warning that intense rainfall is to be expected throughout Tuesday, and falls of 30 to 50mm are likely with surface flooding in some areas.

It’s further warned that the rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding.

The status yellow rainfall warning covers Connacht, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford and will come into effect at midnight tomorrow – it’ll remain in place until midnight on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a separate wind warning has been issued for Munster and Wexford, which will be in place between 6am and 7PM on Tuesday.