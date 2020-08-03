Rainfall warning to come into effect for Galway from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Galway and will come into effect from tomorrow afternoon.

Met Eireann says heavy rain with accumulations between 30 and 50mm are to be expected, with potentially higher amounts possible in mountainous areas.

It’s also warning that localised flooding, poor visibility and poor driving conditions are to be expected.

The warning covers Galway, Mayo and Donegal and will come into effect at 1pm tomorrow afternoon.

It’ll remain in place until 1PM on Wednesday.