Rainfall warning issued for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Galway and will come into effect on Thursday.

The weather warning applies to all of Connacht as well as counties Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

It’ll come into effect in the early hours of Thursday morning and last until 6am on Friday.

Heavy and persistent rain is set to fall over the 10 affected counties during these hours, with accumulations of 30 to 60mm to be expected.

Met Eireann is warning that these downpours may lead to some flooding and disruption.