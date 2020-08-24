Rainfall warning for Galway upgraded to orange status as Storm Francis approaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Met Eireann has upgraded the rainfall warning for Galway to an orange status as another storm approaches the county.

Intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected tonight and tomorrow, leading to accumulations of 40 to 60mm and some flash flooding.

The national forecaster is also predicting elevated river levels – resulting in river flooding.

The warning will come into effect at nine o’clock tonight and remain in place until 5 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

It covers the whole of Connacht, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.