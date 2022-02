Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two weather warnings have been issued for Galway – one for rain, and another for winds.

Since 3pm, the wind warning has been in place, particularly impacting the north west of the country.

It’ll remain in place until midnight.

Later on at 6pm, a rain warning comes into effect with the worst of the weather hitting Galway, Cork, and Kerry – it’ll remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

Mark Bowe of Met Eireann says southwesterly winds could gust up to 100 km per hour: