Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Galway

Met Eireann is forecasting heavy rain for all of Connacht, Longford, Donegal, Clare and Kerry.

It says there is a risk of localised flooding throughout tomorrow and into tomorrow night as ground has already been saturated by recent heavy rainfall from Storm Denis.

The yellow warning comes into affect at 4 o’clock tomorrow morning and will last for 24 hours.