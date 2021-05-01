Rail services from Galway to Dublin to be severely impacted this weekend by engineering works

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Several rail services will be impacted by engineering works this bank holiday weekend.

Iarnrod Eireann says works will take place between Heuston and Sallins, as well as Portarlington and Athlone, today.

Services will be altered on the Waterford, Cork, Tralee, Limerick, Ennis, Galway, Westport, Portlaoise and Kildare lines as a result.

Works will also take place between Dalkey and Greystones.

Saturday 1st May

Please note that due to Engineering Works between Heuston to Sallins & Portarlington to Athlone on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd May, the following service alterations and amendments will take place:

07:35 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 06:45 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Kildare to Portarlington, Tullamore and Athlone, train at 09:05 from Athlone to Galway

09:25 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 08:35 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 10:53 from Athlone to Galway

11:25 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 10:35 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 12:46 from Athlone to Galway

13:25 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 12:35 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 14:49 from Athlone to Galway

15:35 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 14:45 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 17:02 from Athlone to Galway

16:30 Heuston to Galway is cancelled

17:10 Heuston to Athlone is cancelled

17:30 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 16:40 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 19:04 from Athlone to Galway

18:30 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 18:30 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Monasterevin to Portarlington, Tullamore and Athlone, train at 20:40 from Athlone to Galway calling additionally at Woodlawn

19:35 Heuston to Galway is cancelled

07:00 Athlone to Heuston will be substituted by bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston

06:25 Galway to Heuston is cancelled

07:30 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore and Heuston

09:30 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

11:05 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

13:05 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

15:05 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore and Heuston

17:20 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore and Heuston, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

19:20 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore and Heuston, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

12:45 Heuston to Westport will be bus transfers departing at 11:55 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 14:09 from Athlone to Westport

14:45 Heuston to Westport is cancelled

18:15 Heuston to Westport will be bus transfers departing at 18:30 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Monasterevin to Portarlington, Tullamore and Athlone, train at 20:35 from Athlone to Westport

07:15 Westport to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

09:45 Westport to Heuston is cancelled

13:10 Westport to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

18:20 Westport to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

17:00 Ballina to Manulla Junction is cancelled

20:32 Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 21:28

17:35 Manulla Junction to Ballina is cancelled

21:05 Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 22:01

Sunday 2nd May 2021

08:00 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 07:10 from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Kildare, Portarlington and Athlone, third bus transfer from Kildare to Portarlington, Tullamore and Athlone, train at 09:25 from Athlone to Galway

11:40 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 10:50 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Kildare to Portarlington, Tullamore and Athlone, train at 13:12 from Athlone to Galway

14:40 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 13:50 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 16:10 from Athlone to Galway

16:35 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 15:45 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 18:10 from Athlone to Galway

18:45 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 18:45 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 20:55 from Athlone to Galway

20:30 Heuston to Galway is cancelled

08:05 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

11:00 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

13:00 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

15:05 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston, fourth bus transfer from Portarlington to Kildare and Heuston

17:00 Galway to Heuston is cancelled

18:00 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

09:40 Athlone to Westport is deferred to 09:45 and will operate in an altered path

13:40 Heuston to Westport will be bus transfers departing at 12:50 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 15:25 from Athlone to Westport

15:40 Heuston to Westport is cancelled

18:30 Heuston to Westport will be bus transfers departing at 18:45 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 21:00 from Athlone to Westport

07:50 Westport to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

13:30 Westport to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston, fourth bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

15:50 Westport to Heuston is cancelled

17:50 Westport to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

20:55 Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 21:50

11:07 Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 11:12

16:47 Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 16:52

21:27 Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 22:25