Rail Services disrupted between Galway and Dublin this weekend.

Rail services between Galway and Dublin this weekend will be disrupted with some services cancelled and bus transfers in place.

Engineering works on the line between Sallins and Kildare is being carried out this weekend by Irish Rail with the majority of Galway trains affected happening this evening.

As a result of the engineering works, the 6.30pm from Heuston to Galway has been cancelled.

Bus transfers are being provided in some cases for passengers who are advised to check with Irish Rail before heading on their journey.

The Full list of affected services can be found on galwaybayfm.ie

The full list of affected train services supplied by Irish Rail is:

Saturday, May 13

17:30 Heuston to Galway will be substituted by bus transfers:

BUS 1 – Heuston to Athlone and Galway

BUS 2 – Heuston to Tullamore, Athlone, Ballinasloe, Athenry and Galway

BUS 3 – Heuston to Clara, Athlone, Athenry, Oranmore and Galway

BUS 4 – Portarlington to Tullamore, Athlone and Galway

18:30 Heuston to Galway is cancelled.

19:35 Heuston to Galway will be substituted by bus transfers:

BUS 1 – Heuston to Athlone and Galway

BUS 2 – Heuston to Tullamore, Athlone, Ballinasloe, Athenry and Galway

BUS 3 – Portarlington to Tullamore, Athlone, Woodlawn, Oranmore and Galway

17:20 Galway to Heuston will be substituted by bus transfers:

BUS 1 – Galway direct to Heuston

BUS 2 – Galway to Athlone, Tullamore, Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston

BUS 3 – Galway to Oranmore, Athenry, Ballinasloe, Athlone, Tullamore, Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston

18:10 Galway to Athlone will be substituted by bus transfers.

BUS 1 – Galway direct to Athlone

BUS 2 – Galway to Athenry, Ballinasloe and Athlone

BUS 3 – Galway to Oranmore, Athenry, Ballinasloe and Athlone

19:20 Galway to Heuston will be substituted by bus transfers:

BUS 1 – Galway direct to Heuston

BUS 2 – Galway to Athlone, Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston

BUS 3 – Galway to Oranmore, Athenry, Ballinasloe, Athlone, Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston

Sunday, May 14

08:00 Heuston to Galway be bus transfers from Heuston to Kildare and Portarlington, train at 09:15 from Portarlington to Galway

11:00 Galway to Heuston is deferred to 11:25