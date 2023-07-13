Rail Review set to recommend re-opening Galway-Mayo link to be published by month end

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first ever ‘All-Island Strategic Rail Review’, which is expected to recommend the re-establishment of the Western Rail Corridor, will be published by the end of the month.

It’ll outline the recommended and assessed rail-lines which could be re-opened across the whole island of Ireland, including the long talked about Galway-Mayo link

It would start with rail freight between Athenry and Claremorris and at a later stage for passengers

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says he expects to bring a memo to Cabinet on the matter in two weeks time.