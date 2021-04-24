Rail passengers advised to expect delays and disruption this weekend

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Rail passengers travelling between Galway and Dublin this weekend are being advised to expect significant changes to the schedule today and tomorrow as a number of services have been cancelled or have bus transfers as a replacement.

Line improvement works are being carried out by Irish Rail between Hazelhatch and Newbridge and Ballinasloe and Woodlawn today, with further works between Hazelhatch and Newbridge on Sunday.

Today’s 4.30 Heuston to Galway and 7.35 Heuston to Galway services have been cancelled, as has the 6.10 Galway to Athlone train, while the 1.25 and 3.35 Heuston to Galway trains will run on an altered path.

The 5.30 and 6.30 Heuston to Galway trains have been replaced by bus transfers serving different sets of stops.

The 3.05 Galway to Heuston service will travel by train only as far as Athlone. From there two bus transfers will make the rest of the journey, with one heading direct to Heuston.

Only minor disruptions are expected to train services from Galway to Dublin tomorrow with one bus transfer and some delays.

Further delays are expected next weekend, the 1st and 2nd of May.

Saturday 24th April

Please note that due to Engineering Works between Hazelhatch to Newbridge & Ballinasloe to Woodlawn on Saturday 24th April and between Hazelhatch to Newbridge on Sunday 25th April, the following service alterations and amendments will take place:

13:25 Heuston to Galway will operate in an altered path

15:35 Heuston to Galway will operate in an altered path

16:30 Heuston to Galway is cancelled

17:10 Heuston to Athlone is cancelled

17:30 Heuston to Galway will be substituted by bus transfers: first bus transfer will operate direct from Heuston to Galway, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Athlone, Ballinasloe, Athenry and Galway, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara, Athlone, Athenry, Oranmore and Galway, fourth bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore, Athlone and Galway

18:30 Heuston to Galway will be substituted by bus transfers: first bus transfer will operate direct from Heuston to Galway, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Athlone, Ballinasloe, Athenry and Galway, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara, Athlone, Athenry, Oranmore and Galway, fourth bus transfer from Monasterevin to Portarlington, Tullamore, Athlone and Galway

19:35 Heuston to Galway is cancelled

15:05 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston

17:20 Galway to Heuston will be substituted by bus transfers: first bus transfer will operate direct from Galway to Heuston, second bus transfer from Galway to Oranmore, Athenry, Athlone, Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston, third bus transfer from Galway to Attymon, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe, Athlone, Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston, fourth bus transfer from Athlone direct to Heuston

18:10 Galway to Athlone is cancelled

19:20 Galway to Heuston will be substituted by bus transfers: first bus transfer will operate direct from Galway to Heuston, second bus transfer from Galway to Oranmore, Athenry, Athlone, Clara, Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston, third bus transfer from Galway to Attymon, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe, Athlone, Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston, fourth bus transfer from Athlone direct to Heuston, fifth bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston

13:10 Westport to Heuston will operate in an altered path

18:15 Heuston to Westport will be bus transfers from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone (off 18:30 Heuston to Galway), train at 20:30 from Athlone to Westport

18:20 Westport to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston

20:32 Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 21:15

21:05 Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 21:55

Sunday 25th April

08:00 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers from Heuston to Kildare and Portarlington, train at 09:15 from Portarlington to Galway

11:00 Galway to Heuston is deferred to 11:35 and will operate in an altered path

11:40 Heuston to Galway will not serve Clara and will operate in an altered path

07:50 Westport to Heuston will operate in an altered path

09:40 Athlone to Westport is deferred to 10:06 and will operate in an altered path

10:35 Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 10:55

11:07 Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 11:32

Saturday 1st May

Please note that due to Engineering Works between Heuston to Sallins & Portarlington to Athlone on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd May, the following service alterations and amendments will take place:

07:35 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 06:45 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Kildare to Portarlington, Tullamore and Athlone, train at 09:05 from Athlone to Galway

09:25 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 08:35 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 10:53 from Athlone to Galway

11:25 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 10:35 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 12:46 from Athlone to Galway

13:25 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 12:35 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 14:49 from Athlone to Galway

15:35 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 14:45 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 17:02 from Athlone to Galway

16:30 Heuston to Galway is cancelled

17:10 Heuston to Athlone is cancelled

17:30 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 16:40 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 19:04 from Athlone to Galway

18:30 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 18:30 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Monasterevin to Portarlington, Tullamore and Athlone, train at 20:40 from Athlone to Galway calling additionally at Woodlawn

19:35 Heuston to Galway is cancelled

07:00 Athlone to Heuston will be substituted by bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston

06:25 Galway to Heuston is cancelled

07:30 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore and Heuston

09:30 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

11:05 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

13:05 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

15:05 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore and Heuston

17:20 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore and Heuston, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

19:20 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore and Heuston, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

12:45 Heuston to Westport will be bus transfers departing at 11:55 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 14:09 from Athlone to Westport

14:45 Heuston to Westport is cancelled

18:15 Heuston to Westport will be bus transfers departing at 18:30 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, fourth bus transfer from Monasterevin to Portarlington, Tullamore and Athlone, train at 20:35 from Athlone to Westport

07:15 Westport to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

09:45 Westport to Heuston is cancelled

13:10 Westport to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

18:20 Westport to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

17:00 Ballina to Manulla Junction is cancelled

20:32 Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 21:28

17:35 Manulla Junction to Ballina is cancelled

21:05 Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 22:01

Sunday 2nd May 2021

08:00 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 07:10 from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Kildare, Portarlington and Athlone, third bus transfer from Kildare to Portarlington, Tullamore and Athlone, train at 09:25 from Athlone to Galway

11:40 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 10:50 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Kildare to Portarlington, Tullamore and Athlone, train at 13:12 from Athlone to Galway

14:40 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 13:50 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 16:10 from Athlone to Galway

16:35 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 15:45 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 18:10 from Athlone to Galway

18:45 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers departing at 18:45 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 20:55 from Athlone to Galway

20:30 Heuston to Galway is cancelled

08:05 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

11:00 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

13:00 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

15:05 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston, fourth bus transfer from Portarlington to Kildare and Heuston

17:00 Galway to Heuston is cancelled

18:00 Galway to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

09:40 Athlone to Westport is deferred to 09:45 and will operate in an altered path

13:40 Heuston to Westport will be bus transfers departing at 12:50 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 15:25 from Athlone to Westport

15:40 Heuston to Westport is cancelled

18:30 Heuston to Westport will be bus transfers departing at 18:45 direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore, Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 21:00 from Athlone to Westport

07:50 Westport to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

13:30 Westport to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston, fourth bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

15:50 Westport to Heuston is cancelled

17:50 Westport to Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Portarlington and Heuston, third bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore and Heuston

20:55 Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 21:50

11:07 Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 11:12

16:47 Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 16:52

21:27 Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 22:25